Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its position in Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 516.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 30,607,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,596,000 after acquiring an additional 25,645,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 618.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,559,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,262,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,410 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $341,261,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $310,058,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 327.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,875,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,797,761 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $251,022.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ELAN traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $33.02. 51,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,146,535. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.25. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

