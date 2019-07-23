Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 10,000 Shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 81,204.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,048,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,518,000 after buying an additional 1,047,542 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $73,468,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $50,842,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 899,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,628,000 after buying an additional 423,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,635,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,805,000 after buying an additional 333,924 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.09. 952,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,415. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.48. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $82.89 and a 1-year high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 53.28%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.75 ($10.17) price target on shares of Commerzbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

In other Avery Dennison news, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.27, for a total value of $308,660.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,504.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ken C. Hicks sold 9,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total transaction of $1,066,979.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,126,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,416 shares of company stock worth $1,933,140. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

