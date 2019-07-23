Flight Centre Travel Group (ASX:FLT) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flight Centre Travel Group Ltd (ASX:FLT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $43.99. Flight Centre Travel Group shares last traded at $44.69, with a volume of 555,314 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of A$42.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52.

In other news, insider Robert (Richard) Baker bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$38.53 ($27.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,530.00 ($27,326.24).

Flight Centre Travel Group Company Profile (ASX:FLT)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

