Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Floor & Decor comprises about 1.5% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FND. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at about $2,060,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 44.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,784,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,156 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.3% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 136,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 82.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 527,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 237,947 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on Regis in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

FND traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.92. 1,213,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,609. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $50.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.33.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $477.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.17 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George Vincent West sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $6,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Laube sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,332,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,389,404 shares of company stock valued at $59,624,277. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

