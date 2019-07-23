Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich Acquires 5,125 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 10.5% of Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Flossbach von Storch AG Zurich’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 432.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 53.9% during the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, VP Michael R. Kunst acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.74 per share, with a total value of $40,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 70,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $5,847,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock worth $331,705 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America set a $120.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.69.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.75. 4,367,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,224. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $92.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.98. The company has a market capitalization of $135.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

