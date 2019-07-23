Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.14. Forward Industries shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 8,477 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The textile maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 881,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,015,000. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 9.24% of Forward Industries as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for hand held electronic devices. It provides carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, smartphones, GPS location devices, tablets, firearms, and other products.

