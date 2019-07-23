Foundation Resource Management Inc. Acquires 1,539 Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,573 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.4% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 55,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 67.3% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 41,043 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.0% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 34,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $274,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.28.

In other Devon Energy news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,679,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079,675. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.28. Devon Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

