Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,248 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,615,529 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $241,571,000 after acquiring an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,336,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,946,000 after purchasing an additional 728,740 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

In other news, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $102.60. 4,604,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,745,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.75 and a 52 week high of $118.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

