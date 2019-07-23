Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,715 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,715 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Total by 2,944.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,466,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Total by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,346,842 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $331,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,746 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Total by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,365,897 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,453,000 after purchasing an additional 447,532 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in Total by 38.2% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,464,968 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,525,000 after purchasing an additional 405,043 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in Total by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,817,795 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $156,810,000 after purchasing an additional 335,134 shares during the period. 6.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TOT traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.30. 1,002,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,581,121. Total SA has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $65.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $135.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.09). Total had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $51.21 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Total SA will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.7128 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

TOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup restated an “average” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.50 target price on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

