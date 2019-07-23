Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 5,102 eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,102 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 752 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Devin Wenig sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $397,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,324,497.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 25,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $941,085.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,788,803.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 187,199 shares of company stock worth $7,176,017. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EBAY. Raymond James cut their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.37.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $41.03. 6,006,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,863,378. The stock has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.33. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

