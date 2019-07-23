Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 541,456 Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 541,456 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1,299.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,371,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,892,334. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.11. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.41 and a twelve month high of $91.22.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

