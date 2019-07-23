Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes $21.91 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 198,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,914,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.3% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 211.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,596,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,974,000 after buying an additional 5,156,097 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,632,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,952,000 after buying an additional 1,872,966 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,253.5% during the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 411,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after buying an additional 380,707 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 372.8% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 315,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,842,000 after buying an additional 249,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 245,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after buying an additional 242,163 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.59. 1,211,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,369. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.07 and a 52-week high of $110.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.54.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

