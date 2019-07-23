Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,100 ($14.37).

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FRES. Panmure Gordon began coverage on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a hold rating and a GBX 811 ($10.60) price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,013 ($13.24).

FRES opened at GBX 792.40 ($10.35) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.58, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 8.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 848.77. Fresnillo has a 1-year low of GBX 712.60 ($9.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,135 ($14.83). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.68.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

