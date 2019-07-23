Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 10,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,607,000 after buying an additional 203,345 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,033,000. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,745 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 2,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,881 shares of company stock worth $21,638,228 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,720,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,790. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $155.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.23.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.87.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.