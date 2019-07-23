Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,990 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 17,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,938,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, insider James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,277,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,344,654.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.25, for a total transaction of $441,539.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,374 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COST. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Meili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.73.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.10. The company had a trading volume of 830,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,937. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $189.51 and a fifty-two week high of $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.17.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.