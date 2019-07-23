Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Creative Planning raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LegacyTexas Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $11.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.78. The stock had a trading volume of 242,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,390. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.84 and a fifty-two week high of $111.76.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $984.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 70.65%.

In related news, EVP Dolph Johnson sold 17,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $1,737,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 317,306 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $32,539,730.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,111 shares in the company, valued at $38,467,633.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,256 shares of company stock worth $35,900,627 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

