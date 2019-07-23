Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,564 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,600,000 after purchasing an additional 131,056 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,458 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $49,198.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,956,132.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total transaction of $764,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,837.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

JEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.84.

Shares of NYSE:JEC traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $84.86. 37,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,325. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.26. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $85.85. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

