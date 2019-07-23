Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 2,825.9% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 2,795.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Mosaic news, CFO Clint Freeland acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,330.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,339 shares of company stock worth $414,182. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.35 price target on shares of DB Commodity Double Short ETN in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $43.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.57.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.79. 3,156,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,906,186. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. Mosaic had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

