Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 257 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 10,928.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 725,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,548,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 5.7% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.5% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

TSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Bank of America set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.76.

In other Tractor Supply news, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 32,867 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $3,422,440.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,883,072.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John P. Ordus sold 10,968 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,659.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,943 shares of company stock worth $8,322,943 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.51. 84,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,748. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $75.84 and a one year high of $114.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 36.16%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Article: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.