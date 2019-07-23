Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $102.64

Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.64 and traded as high as $109.61. Genesee & Wyoming shares last traded at $109.54, with a volume of 5,677 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $558.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.71 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 0.3% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 8.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Genesee & Wyoming in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR)

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

