Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT Set at $102.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) received a $102.00 price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.15% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genuine Parts’ Q3 2019 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Shares of GPC traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,874. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $91.04 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Sonnemaker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.01 per share, for a total transaction of $495,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 967.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 545.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

