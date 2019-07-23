GET Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $295.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. One GET Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and Liquid. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $295.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $577.53 or 0.05962745 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00047459 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001202 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001270 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000172 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 tokens. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

