Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,194 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $17,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,129,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,822,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 382.0% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 99,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 44,785 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,186,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,768,000 after purchasing an additional 37,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $399,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $169,047.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,384 shares of company stock worth $755,002 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen set a $150.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $189.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.99.

GILD traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.03. 638,389 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,121,268. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.32 and a 12-month high of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.