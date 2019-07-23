GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of GIVAUDAN SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GVDNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a sell rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $53.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.51. GIVAUDAN SA/ADR has a 12 month low of $44.90 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

GIVAUDAN SA/ADR Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fragrance and flavor products to the food, beverage, consumer goods, and fragrance and cosmetics industries worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance and Flavour. The Fragrance division provides fragrance ingredients and active beauty products; fine fragrances, such as signature fragrances and line extensions; and fragrances for use in fabric and personal care, hair and skin care, household and air care, and oral care products.

