Global Value Fund (ASX:GVF) Trading Up 2%

Global Value Fund Ltd (ASX:GVF)’s stock price was up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.02 ($0.72) and last traded at A$1.02 ($0.72), approximately 257,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.00 ($0.71).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.98.

In other Global Value Fund news, insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.00 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$100,200.00 ($71,063.83). Insiders purchased 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,400 over the last ninety days.

About Global Value Fund (ASX:GVF)

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

