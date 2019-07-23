Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.93

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $1.95. Good Times Restaurants shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 48 shares.

GTIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Good Times Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 million, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.93.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Good Times Restaurants Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, small box' restaurant concept.

