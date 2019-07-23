Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

NYSE:HAL opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.98 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $29,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its position in Halliburton by 903.2% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 1,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

