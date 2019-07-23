Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €130.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a report on Monday, June 24th. Nord/LB set a €29.30 ($34.07) target price on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €121.66 ($141.46).

Shares of HNR1 opened at €142.90 ($166.16) on Friday. Hannover Re has a 12-month low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 12-month high of €116.37 ($135.31). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €141.97.

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

