Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HBIO. ValuEngine upgraded Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Get Harvard Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO remained flat at $$2.01 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 183,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,479. The company has a market cap of $75.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Harvard Bioscience has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.96.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Harvard Bioscience will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,067,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,754,000 after buying an additional 73,423 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 1,164.5% in the second quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,117,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 1,029,052 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 37.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 720,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 196,375 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 520,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Harvard Bioscience by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

See Also: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.