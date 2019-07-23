HC Wainwright Reiterates “$8.00” Price Target for Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

HC Wainwright set a $8.00 target price on Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 842,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,101. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $7.10.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.58 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

In related news, Director Kimberly C. Perry purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at $1,338,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 342,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 262,724 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 290,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 165,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gold Resource by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 109,361 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in Gold Resource in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.