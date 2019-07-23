HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Shares Bought by Eii Capital Management Inc.

Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. HCP makes up about 1.2% of Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HCP were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HCP by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,737,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,881,000 after purchasing an additional 591,173 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in HCP by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 14,036,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HCP by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,420,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,451,000 after purchasing an additional 581,291 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in HCP by 1,073.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,704,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,971,000 after purchasing an additional 9,792,507 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in HCP by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,540,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,320,000 after purchasing an additional 688,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get HCP alerts:

In other HCP news, Director Christine Garvey sold 3,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $101,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCP shares. TheStreet upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut GTT Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HCP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

Shares of HCP stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.16. 1,324,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,135. HCP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $33.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

HCP (NYSE:HCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. HCP had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $436.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCP, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

HCP Company Profile

HCP, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. HCP owns a large-scale portfolio primarily diversified across life science, medical office and senior housing. Recognized as a global leader in sustainability, HCP has been a publicly-traded company since 1985 and was the first healthcare REIT selected to the S&P 500 index.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for HCP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.