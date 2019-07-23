Head-To-Head Comparison: Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) and Green Endeavors (NASDAQ:GRNE)

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) and Green Endeavors (OTCMKTS:GRNE) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Weight Watchers International and Green Endeavors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weight Watchers International $1.51 billion 1.01 $223.75 million $3.19 7.18 Green Endeavors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Weight Watchers International has higher revenue and earnings than Green Endeavors.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Weight Watchers International and Green Endeavors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weight Watchers International 1 2 1 0 2.00 Green Endeavors 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weight Watchers International currently has a consensus price target of $24.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.80%. Given Weight Watchers International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Weight Watchers International is more favorable than Green Endeavors.

Profitability

This table compares Weight Watchers International and Green Endeavors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weight Watchers International 11.84% -20.48% 12.29% Green Endeavors N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Weight Watchers International shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Weight Watchers International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Weight Watchers International beats Green Endeavors on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc. provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches. The company offers various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program via its Web-based and mobile app products, including personal coaching products; and allows members to support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys. Further, it provides various products, including bars, snacks, cookbooks, kitchen tools, and other products. Additionally, the company licenses its trademarks and other intellectual property in food, beverages, and other consumer products and services. It offers products through its e-commerce platform, magazine subscriptions, publishing, and third-party advertising in publications; and through Websites and sales from the By Mail product. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Green Endeavors

Green Endeavors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hair salons in Utah, the United States. The company operates two Aveda Lifestyle Salons in the Liberty Heights and Marmalade districts of Salt lake City, Utah. Its salons operations consist of three components, including an Aveda retail store that sells hair care, makeup, skincare, and fragrance products; hair salons, which offer hair care and other salon services, such as makeup, skin care, and nail care; and a training academy, which educates and prepares staff about the culture, services, and products provided by the salon. Green Endeavors, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

