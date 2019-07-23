Head-To-Head Contrast: BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB)

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) and PDL Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:PDLB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.2% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.0% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of BCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PDL Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BCB Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCB Bancorp 16.31% 11.26% 0.77% PDL Community Bancorp 4.75% 1.43% 0.24%

Risk and Volatility

BCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDL Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

BCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. PDL Community Bancorp does not pay a dividend. BCB Bancorp pays out 55.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BCB Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 PDL Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCB Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.05%. Given BCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BCB Bancorp is more favorable than PDL Community Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BCB Bancorp and PDL Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCB Bancorp $113.06 million 1.87 $16.76 million $1.01 12.78 PDL Community Bancorp $49.09 million 5.24 $2.68 million N/A N/A

BCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than PDL Community Bancorp.

Summary

BCB Bancorp beats PDL Community Bancorp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loans, such as commercial and multi-family real estate loans, commercial and residential property construction loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, home equity loans and home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans; and residential loans secured by one-to-four family dwellings, condominiums, and cooperative units. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. As of January 31, 2019, it operated 28 branch offices in Bayonne, Carteret, Colonia, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lodi, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Parsippany, Plainsboro, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey; and 3 branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bayonne, New Jersey.

About PDL Community Bancorp

PDL Community Bancorp provides various banking products and services primarily in the New York City metropolitan area. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts; and individual retirement accounts. It also provides mortgage loans consisting of one-to-four family real estate loans, including residential investor-owned and owner-occupied, multifamily residential, and nonresidential property loans, as well as construction and land loans; commercial business and consumer loans; commercial and industrial loans; and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in debt securities. It operates a network of 13 banking offices, which include 4 branches in Bronx, 2 branches in Manhattan, 3 branches in Queens, and 3 branches in Brooklyn, New York; and 1 branch in Union City, New Jersey. The company was formerly known as Ponce De Leon Federal Bank and changed its name to PDL Community Bancorp in September 2017. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bronx, New York. PDL Community Bancorp is a subsidiary of Ponce Bank Mutual Holding Company.

