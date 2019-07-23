Head-To-Head Contrast: PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) versus Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PAVmed and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PAVmed N/A -9,072.85% -119.06% Neuronetics -47.21% -1,385.60% -27.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PAVmed and Neuronetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PAVmed N/A N/A -$17.97 million N/A N/A Neuronetics $52.78 million 3.87 -$24.10 million ($2.69) -4.14

PAVmed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for PAVmed and Neuronetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PAVmed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Neuronetics 0 0 5 0 3.00

PAVmed presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 183.02%. Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $32.25, indicating a potential upside of 189.24%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than PAVmed.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.8% of PAVmed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 34.4% of PAVmed shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Neuronetics beats PAVmed on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead product pipeline includes CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; EsoCheck, an non-invasive cell collection device and DNA biomarkers to detect esophageal cancer precursor; PortIO, an implantable intraosseous vascular access device; and DisappEAR, an antimicrobial resorbable ear tube. Its product pipeline also comprises NextCath, a self-anchoring catheter; NextFlo, a disposable infusion system; and Caldus, a disposable tissue ablation device. The company was formerly known as PAXmed Inc. and changed its name to PAVmed Inc. in April 2015. PAVmed Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrist customers. Neuronetics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

