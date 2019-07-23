Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given a $21.00 Price Target by Robert W. Baird Analysts

Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

HTLD has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLD traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. 484,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,449. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.47. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $21.66.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.93 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Heartland Express will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,921,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,671,000 after purchasing an additional 69,439 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,019,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,252,000 after purchasing an additional 77,503 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 48,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,111,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 56.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

