Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Given a $1.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has been assigned a $1.00 price objective by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 48.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HL. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on GENFIT S A/ADR to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank raised Gibson Energy from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on Stuart Olson from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.73.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.94. 7,736,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,507,606. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.29 million, a PE ratio of -17.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,181,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $8,311,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,226,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,092 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 6,194,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 10,565.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

