Hefren Tillotson Inc. Decreases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.4% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA VWO remained flat at $$42.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. 6,357,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,288,059. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

