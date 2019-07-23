Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HELE. Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sidoti lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.50.

HELE opened at $146.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $108.31 and a 52 week high of $151.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.67.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.38. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $345,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 13,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $1,959,663.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 154.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 670,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,759,000 after acquiring an additional 407,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,576,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 256,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,770,000 after buying an additional 59,976 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,474,000 after buying an additional 55,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,731,000 after buying an additional 42,109 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

