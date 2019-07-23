HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.95. HMN Financial shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 85 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.13.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M3F Inc. grew its stake in HMN Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 138,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in HMN Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HMN Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 207,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 17,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

About HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF)

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts, including individual retirement accounts.

