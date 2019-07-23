Hoertkorn Richard Charles Decreases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles trimmed its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 347.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Separately, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In other news, insider Dara Bazzano sold 1,252 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total transaction of $59,482.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,397.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 841,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,080,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,995. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.56. The company had a trading volume of 958,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,420. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.