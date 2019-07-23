Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Given a $22.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Home Bancshares’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HOMB. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

NASDAQ HOMB traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.46. 530,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,487. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.99. Home Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $164.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.83 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jim Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $193,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $60,660.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in Home Bancshares by 33.8% during the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

