Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) Given a $22.00 Price Target by Piper Jaffray Companies Analysts

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Home Bancshares’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

HOMB has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Home Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

HOMB traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 530,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.19. Home Bancshares has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $24.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $164.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.83 million. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 12.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Bancshares will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Home Bancshares news, Director Jim Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $193,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Davis Carter III sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $60,660.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,259 shares in the company, valued at $295,913.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $517,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 46.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,349,000 after acquiring an additional 481,025 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.2% during the second quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 121,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

