Honest (HNST) Market Cap Hits $187,042.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded down 54.7% against the dollar. Honest has a market cap of $187,042.00 and $43,747.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest token can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00297919 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009885 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.48 or 0.01733063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0857 or 0.00000846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024102 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00114579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,913,323 tokens. The official website for Honest is honestmining.com. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Honest Token Trading

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Honest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

