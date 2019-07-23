Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) PT Set at $197.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a $197.00 price target on Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $311.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $182.21.

Honeywell International stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,820,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,752,520. The firm has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.07. Honeywell International has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total value of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 453.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

