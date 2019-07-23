Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.27

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.27 and traded as high as $41.91. Horace Mann Educators shares last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 3,032 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. TheStreet cut Trinseo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.13 and a beta of 0.67.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $313.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 169.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.6% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 3.5% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 6.0% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 27,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

