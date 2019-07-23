Hub24 (ASX:HUB) Shares Up 1.8%

Hub24 Ltd (ASX:HUB) shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$11.86 ($8.41) and last traded at A$11.80 ($8.37), 178,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$11.59 ($8.22).

The stock has a market cap of $735.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$12.28.

In other Hub24 news, insider Bruce Higgins sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$15.15 ($10.74), for a total value of A$3,030,000.00 ($2,148,936.17).

Hub24 Company Profile (ASX:HUB)

HUB24 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the financial services industry in Australia. It operates through Platform, Licensee, and IT Services segments. The company develops and offers HUB24, an investment and superannuation platform, which is a portfolio administration service for financial advisers, stockbrokers, accountants, and their clients.

