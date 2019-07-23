Hyatt Hotels’ (H) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on H. ValuEngine upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.37.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

NYSE H traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.06. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Hyatt Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total value of $150,213.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,391.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $285,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,337 shares in the company, valued at $338,286. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,096 shares of company stock worth $1,325,250. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 472,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,975,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the period. HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 734,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,659,000 after purchasing an additional 107,909 shares during the period. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.