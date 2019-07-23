Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) Earns Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their hold rating on shares of Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. GMP Securities cut Detour Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on Mylan and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Iamgold from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Shares of Iamgold stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $3.74. 5,959,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,504,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 0.08. Iamgold has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $5.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ruffer LLP increased its position in Iamgold by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 13,612,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $47,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,328 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Iamgold by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,820,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Iamgold by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,286,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iamgold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,454,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Iamgold by 503.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,127,930 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

