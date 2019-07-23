Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

IEP stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. Icahn Enterprises has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $81.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($2.34). Icahn Enterprises had a net margin of 9.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEP. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,879,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 24,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

