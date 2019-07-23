Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. OTR Global cut shares of Illumina to a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$97.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illumina currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $338.69.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $298.28 on Friday. Illumina has a one year low of $268.62 and a one year high of $380.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.26. Illumina had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 124 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.77, for a total value of $38,659.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,972.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 10,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $3,020,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,209,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,291 shares of company stock worth $22,479,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Illumina by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1,430.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 612 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.